WASHINGTON, Sept 5 U.S. and coalition forces launched 25 air strikes in Iraq and eight in Syria on Friday against Islamic State targets, the U.S. military said.

In Iraq, the air strikes were centered near 12 cities including Mosul, Ramadi, Baiji, Tuz and Sinjar, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Saturday. They destroyed buildings, vehicles, a homemade explosives facility and more than 50 of the militants' fighting positions, it said.

In Syria, six strikes hit near Mar'a and others at Raqqa and Tal Abyad, the statement said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by David Clarke)