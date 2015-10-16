WASHINGTON Oct 16 A coalition led by the United States conducted three air strikes against Islamic State in Syria on Thursday and bombarded the militant group with 21 strikes in Iraq, according to a statement released on Friday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said the Syria strikes near Aleppo, Washiyah and Mar'a hit tactical units and an improvised explosive device cluster, and also destroyed a vehicle and motorcycle used by Islamic State.

The Iraq strikes were concentrated near Ramadi, with seven attacks hitting tactical units and also destroying fighting positions, a mortar position, an improvised explosive device cluster, vehicles and a supply pile, according to the statement. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu)