UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Oct 27 A U.S.-led coalition carried out 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and one in Syria on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.
Twelve air strikes in Iraq were concentrated near Sinjar, Kisik and Ramadi, a Sunni city in western Iraq that was captured by Islamic State in May, said the statement on Tuesday.
In Syria, an attack by a fighter plane destroyed an Islamic State mortar system near Mar'a, it said. It was the first coalition air strike against the militant group in Syria reported since Thursday. (Repoting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders