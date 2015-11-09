WASHINGTON Nov 9 The United States and its
allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and
Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a
statement on Monday.
In Syria, 13 strikes near four cities hit a petroleum
junction point as well as two gas and oil separation plants
controlled by the militant group, the statement from the
Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.
Eleven strikes near five cities in Iraq hit three Islamic
State tactical units as well as several Islamic State fighting
positions, a weapons cache, building and vehicle, according to
the statement.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom)