WASHINGTON Nov 27 The United States and its allies staged 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday, according to the U.S.-led coalition leading the military operations.

The strikes near five cities included seven near Ramadi that hit two of the militant group's tactical units and destroyed four of its buildings, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement released on Friday.

Near Sinjar, five strikes hit three Islamic State tactical units and destroyed one of the group's vehicles and fighting positions, the task force said.