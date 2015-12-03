WASHINGTON Dec 3 A coalition led by the United
States bombarded Islamic State in Syria with 14 air strikes on
Wednesday, and also hit the militant group in Iraq with 18
strikes, according to a statement on Thursday.
The Syria strikes were spread across the country with the
most, six, near Dayr Az Zawr, where they hit three oil field
well heads. Three strikes near Abu Kamal also hit well heads,
the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.
In Iraq, the coalition barraged Islamic State with eight
attacks near Ramadi, striking tactical units and also
destroying, a tunnel, a car bomb, fighting positions, weaponry
and a vehicle, the statement said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)