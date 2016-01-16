Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 18 strikes in Iraq and 11 in Syria on Friday, the U.S. military said.
Eight of the strikes in Iraq hit Islamic State tactical units and five command and control nodes near Mosul, a statement issues on Saturday said.
In Syria, five of the strikes were near Mar'a and hit Islamic State tactical units.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
LONDON Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.