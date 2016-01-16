WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 18 strikes in Iraq and 11 in Syria on Friday, the U.S. military said.

Eight of the strikes in Iraq hit Islamic State tactical units and five command and control nodes near Mosul, a statement issues on Saturday said.

In Syria, five of the strikes were near Mar'a and hit Islamic State tactical units.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)