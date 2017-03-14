BEIRUT, March 14 Water has reached a pumping
station inside Aleppo and will "soon" go out to residential
districts in the city, Syrian state media said on Tuesday.
Aleppo's main water supply has been cut off for nearly two
months, and residents have largely relied on ground wells or
water bought from private vendors.
The Syrian army last week captured the al-Khafsa area east
of Aleppo, where treatment and pumping plants provide the city
with water. The army and allied forces have made rapid gains
against Islamic State in the Aleppo countryside, in a sweeping
advance that has brought them to the bank of the Euphrates
river.
Citing Water Minister Nabil al-Hassan, state-run news agency
SANA said water had now reached the Suleiman al-Halabi station
inside Aleppo and will be pumped to the city's residents.
Water sources have been repeatedly damaged during Syria's
nearly six-year-old war. A U.N. Independent International
Commission of Inquiry on Syria said on Tuesday that Syria's air
force had deliberately bombed water sources in December, cutting
off water for 5.5 million people in and around the capital
Damascus.
