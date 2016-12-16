MOSCOW Dec 16 The takeover of eastern Aleppo by
Syrian government forces creates the conditions for the peaceful
resolution of the conflict in Syria, Russian Defence Ministry
official Sergei Rudskoi said on Friday.
Rudskoi added that all civilians and most rebel fighters had
left formerly rebel-controlled districts of the city and more
than 3,400 fighters from the "moderate opposition" had
surrendered their weapons.
Speaking on a visit to Japan on Friday, Russian President
Vladimir Putin said he and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip
Erdogan planned a new series of Syrian peace talks without the
involvement of the United States or the United Nations.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)