CAIRO, March 11 The Saudi delegation at the Arab
League stormed out of a meeting after Iraqi Foreign Minister
Ibrahim al-Jaafari defended the Shi'ite Hashd Shaabi militia
grouping, an Iraqi foreign ministry source told Reuters on
Friday.
Tensions between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim powers have been
on the rise as sectarian wars rage in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and
the Arab League has become a forum for predominantly Sunni
countries, led by Saudi Arabia, to air grievances with regional
Shi'ite power Iran.
"The Saudi delegation withdrew from the meeting hall after
the speech of Foreign Minister Al-Jaafari who rejected speaking
against Hashd Shaabi and other resistance groups," the source
said, declining to be named.
"In his speech he said that Hashd Shaabi and Hezbollah have
preserved the dignity of the Arabs and those who call them
terrorists are the terrorists," he said.
A Saudi foreign ministry spokesman could not be reached for
comment.
In January, Iraq summoned the Saudi ambassador after he
suggested Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias were exacerbating
sectarian tensions in Iraq.
Morocco said last month that it would not host the 2016 Arab
League meeting as scheduled, saying it wanted to avoid giving a
false impression of unity in the Arab world.
(Reporting by Mostafa Salem; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing
by Louise Ireland)