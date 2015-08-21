(Adds comments from General Killea, background)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON Aug 21 Fragments from mortars fired
by Islamic State militants at Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq
earlier this month tested positive in a U.S. military field
analysis for sulfur mustard, a chemical weapons agent, a U.S.
general said on Friday.
Marine Corps Brigadier General Kevin Killea, chief of staff
for operations against the group, said the test was not
conclusive proof of chemical weapons use, and the fragments
would be further tested to confirm the finding.
Killea said that in addition to the Aug. 11 mortar attack,
he was aware of at least two other claims of chemical weapons
use by Islamic State. He was not immediately able to say whether
any previous testing had supported allegations of chemical
weapons use.
In the Aug. 11 incident, mortar shells were fired at Kurdish
Peshmerga positions near the town of Makhmur in north-central
Iraq, Killea said. Fragments of the shells were collected by the
Kurdish fighters and handed over to U.S. forces in the region
several days later.
"We were able to take the fragments from some of those
mortar rounds and do a field test ... on those fragments, and
they showed the presence of HD, or what is known as sulfur
mustard," Killea said.
He said sulfur mustard is a Class 1 chemical agent, which
means it has few uses outside chemical warfare. Commonly
referred to as mustard gas, sulfur mustard is a blistering agent
that causes severe, delayed burns to the eyes, skin and
respiratory tract, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control.
Sulfur mustard can also affect the nervous system, and can
cause excess saliva, tears and urine, diarrhea and vomiting. The
gas, which can smell like garlic or mustard, can be fatal in
large doses.
Killea said the fact that the mortar fragments were
delivered to U.S. forces several days after the attack, rather
than collected directly by U.S. troops, could lead to some to
question whether they had been deliberately contaminated with
sulfur mustard.
"It is very important to understand here that that is a
presumptive field test and it is not conclusive, and what those
results tell us is merely the presence of that chemical," Killea
said.
He said broader testing should enable the military to
confirm the chemical agent that was used and how much was
contained in the mortars, and maybe even the source of the
sulfur mustard.
He said the testing was would take a couple of weeks to
finalize.
