SYDNEY Oct 9 Australian fighter jets have made
their first strike against Islamic State militants in Iraq, the
Australian Defence Force said on Thursday, where a U.S.-led
coalition is engaged in a fierce bombing campaign to weaken the
group.
Last week, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Australian
special forces troops would be deployed to Iraq and that its
aircraft would also join the air strikes.
"Overnight the Australian Air Task Group operating in the
Middle East attacked its first target in Iraq," the Australian
Defence Force said in a statement.
"Two bombs were dropped from an F/A-18F Super Hornet on to
an ISIL facility. All aircraft exited the target area safely and
returned to base," it said, using an alternate name for the
group.
The United States has been bombing Islamic State and other
groups in Syria for almost two weeks with the help of Arab
allies, and hitting targets in neighbouring Iraq since August.
Australia began flying combat operations in Iraq on Sunday,
but its jets pulled out of their first potential strike against
Islamic State militants over fears of killing civilians, the
military said earlier this week.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Grant McCool)