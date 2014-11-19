PARIS Nov 19 The president of Iraqi Kurdistan,
Massoud Barzani, accused Western countries on Wednesday of not
providing enough heavy weapons to help his 'peshmerga' forces
deliver a "decisive blow" against Islamic State militants.
Islamic State (IS) has caused international alarm by
capturing large expanses of Iraq and Syria, declaring an Islamic
"caliphate" that extends across the border between the two.
Western powers see the Kurds as a vital bulwark against
further IS advances. France, Britain, Germany and others have
begun arming the Kurds, whose Soviet-era weaponry has proved
ineffective against insurgents flush with hardware plundered
from the Iraqi army after it abandoned its posts in June.
"We'd like to thank the members of the (anti-IS) coalition
for the support they have provided, but ... all the support we
have received so far is not up to the level that is needed,"
Barzani told France 24 in an interview aired on Wednesday.
"The heavy weapons systems that we need, especially in terms
of quality and quantity, for example the APCs (armoured
personnel carriers), the helicopters, the artillery we need for
a decisive war against them (IS) - we have not received these
types of weapons," he said.
France says it has provided machine guns and munitions and
has promised to give "sophisticated" weapons to Iraqi Kurds.
Some 200 French special forces are also on the ground training
the Iraqi Kurds.
Germany has said it is sending weapons to equip 4,000
Kurdish fighters, including machine guns, grenades, anti-tank
systems and armoured vehicles. Britain has said it will provide
anti-tank weapons, night-vision goggles, radar and body armour .
However, Barzani said the pledges were not sufficient.
"Is there a ceiling on the heavy weapons systems that we
should receive in terms of the quantity and quality? The answer
is not very clear to us," he said.
A U.S.-led coalition has launched air strikes against IS in
Iraq and Syria, including in and around the town of Kobane, on
the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, whose Kurdish
defenders are trying to repel an IS onslaught. Some 150 Iraqi
peshmerga fighters are helping to defend Kobane.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Gareth Jones)