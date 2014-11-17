* Prosecutor says man from Normandy named as Maxime Hauchard
* Analysis of possible second Frenchman in video continues
* 376 French nationals in Syria, Iraq including 88 women
PARIS, Nov 17 French security services have
identified an Islamic State militant who appears in a beheading
video released by the group at the weekend as one of its
nationals and are analysing the footage to determine if a second
fighter is also French.
The 15-minute video posted online shows the decapitations of
18 men who Islamic State said were pilots and officers loyal to
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as well as the severed head of
U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig.
"It has allowed us to identify one of the jihadis as French
citizen Maxime Hauchard," Paris Prosecutor Frederic Molins told
reporters on Monday. "There is the possible existence of a
second Frenchman, but it is too early to say."
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said analysis by the
DGSI security service suggested that Hauchard, 22, a French
Muslim convert from the Normandy region, was one of the men
herding prisoners to the execution site.
Molins, who said one of Hauchard's contacts had been
arrested in France last week and charged with terrorism-related
offences, was known to intelligence services after twice
travelling to Mauritania to attend Salafist Koranic centres.
"He returned from Mauritania disappointed, deeming the
teachings in those schools as not radical enough for him."
A second 22-year old man, who also appeared in the video,
could be a French national, Molins said, declining to give
further details until security services finished their analysis.
Earlier in the day a father in Britain said he believed his
son, a British medical student, was in the Islamic State squad
filmed beheading the soldiers.
Thousands of Western volunteers have joined Islamic State.
Molins said 1,132 French citizens are involved in jihadi cells
linked to the region, of which 376 nationals, including 88 women
and 10 minors, are in Syria and Iraq.
"It is an external enemy but also an internal one, because
tomorrow French nationals can return to use these terror weapons
against their own country," Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.
"They'll need to pay ... for the horrors they have carried out."
Hauchard, described by neighbours in his home town as
"friendly, easygoing", was interviewed by BFMTV in the summer
saying his goal was to become a martyr.
France is part of a coalition carrying out air strikes on
Islamic State. It toughened anti-terrorism laws this year to
stop citizens going to Syria and prevent young Muslims becoming
radicalised.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and John Irish; Editing by James
Regan and Mark Heinrich)