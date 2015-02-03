WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday and "reinforced America's ironclad support" for Jordan and its role in the coalition fighting Islamic State militants, the White House said.

Biden offered his condolences to the family of slain Jordanian hostage Mouath al-Kasaesbeh, and called for the release of hostages held by Islamic State. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)