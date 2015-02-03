GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
WASHINGTON Feb 3 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden met with Jordan's King Abdullah on Tuesday and "reinforced America's ironclad support" for Jordan and its role in the coalition fighting Islamic State militants, the White House said.
Biden offered his condolences to the family of slain Jordanian hostage Mouath al-Kasaesbeh, and called for the release of hostages held by Islamic State. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
LONDON/HOUSTON, March 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp may let a 10-year joint venture in the oil-rich Permian Basin of Texas expire and split their properties, hoping to speed up development, according to a senior Shell executive.