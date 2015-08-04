LONDON Aug 4 Britain will extend its air
campaign in Iraq against Islamic State militants by a year,
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Tuesday, saying it
would use ageing Tornado fighter jets to conduct strikes until
at least early 2017.
Britain had previously said the Tornados would stay
operational until March 2016, a year later than originally
intended, and would then be finally taken out of service. But
Fallon, on a visit to Iraq, said the Cyprus-based planes had
capabilities which meant they should fly longer.
"The Tornado squadrons have proved their worth in the air
campaign because of the precision weapons they have and because
of the reconnaissance and surveillance that they carry out when
they're not striking," Fallon told BBC radio.
"The Americans and other allies have particularly valued the
contribution of the Tornado and that's why we are continuing the
Tornado squadron for another year."
The U.S.-led coalition has conducted dozens of air strikes
in Iraq and Syria in recent days, as its seeks to weaken
militants who have seized large swaths of both countries as part
of their drive to create an Islamic caliphate.
Britain is part of the U.S.-led coalition, but only has
parliament's backing to carry out strikes in Iraq not Syria.
Turkey launched its first air strikes on Islamic State in
Syria a week and a half ago as it also began attacking Kurdish
militants.
