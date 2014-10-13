(Adds news conference quotes)
By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq Oct 13 British Foreign Secretary
Philip Hammond said on Monday he saw no immediate demand from
the United States and its Gulf allies for Britain to extend its
air strikes on Islamic State (IS) fighters to Syria.
Britain's parliament approved air strikes against IS in Iraq
by a decisive margin last month but is far from united about the
need to extend them to Syria.
Hammond, speaking to Reuters on a visit to the Kurdistan
region of Iraq, said he did not rule out Britain joining the
United States in striking IS targets in Syria but did not expect
any early requests to do so.
"I don't see an imminent demand for that," he told Reuters.
"My understanding is that the U.S. is satisfied that it has the
firepower it needs in Syria at the moment.
"Of course none of us knows how this campaign is going to
evolve but at the moment I think the arrangement now where we
are focusing on targets in Iraq, and the U.S. and Gulf partners
are focusing on Syria, is working well," he said.
The United States has been carrying out strikes in Iraq
since early August, and began bombing IS positions in Syria last
month, along with five Arab allies.
Hammond said there would have to be a clear military task
that could not be met by existing coalition forces engaged in
Syria before Britain might consider joining them.
The air strikes halted IS advances in northern Iraq, but
have not prevented the group gaining territory elsewhere,
including along the frontier between Syria and Turkey, where it
is fighting Kurds for control of the town of Kobani.
Following a meeting with the region's president Masoud
Barzani, Hammond told journalists at a news conference that the
situation in Kobani was of "great concern", but dampened hopes
of any speedy international effort to protect the town from IS.
"We've always been clear that the coalition and the support
it can provide is a long-term strategic project," he said.
"It is not the case that we can mobilise the resources that
people in Kobani are calling for immediately to respond to this
current crisis."
Last year, the British parliament voted against carrying out
air strikes against Syria for its lack of progress in
eliminating chemical weapons and the opposition Labour Party has
said any such action now would need a U.N. resolution on Syria.
Six Tornado jets, normally based at RAF Marham in England
and based on Cyprus since August, have carried out several
strikes on Iraq since in the last two months.
British soldiers are in Iraq training Kurdish peshmerga
fighters and Britain has supplied machine guns, but the Kurds
say they need heavier weapons such as tanks and attack
helicopters to counter IS, which plundered Iraqi arms depots
after seizing control of the northern city of Mosul in June.
Asked about heavier weapons, Hammond told Reuters: "We've
got to understand the need and then we've got to work together
as a coalition to decide what we think is appropriate for us to
supply, how best it can be supplied and how best to deliver it."
In the news conference, Hammond once again ruled out sending
British forces into combat in Iraq.
