WASHINGTON Oct 22 The White House on Saturday
condemned the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government
after an international inquiry found its forces responsible for
a third toxic gas attack in Syria's civil war.
The fourth report from the 13-month-long inquiry by the
United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the global chemical weapons watchdog,
blamed Syrian government forces for a toxic gas attack in Qmenas
in Idlib governorate on March 16, 2015, according to a text of
the report seen by Reuters.
In August, the third report by the inquiry blamed the
government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for two chlorine
attacks - in Talmenes on April 21, 2014 and Sarmin on March 16,
2015 - and said Islamic State fighters had used sulfur mustard
gas.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Assad
regime's defiance of the longstanding global norm against
chemical weapons use and Syria's abrogation of its
responsibilities under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which it
joined in 2013," White House National Security Council spokesman
Ned Price said in a statement on Saturday.
Price said that Russian "military and economic support to
Syria enables the Assad regime to continue its military campaign
against its own people."
If inhaled, chlorine gas turns to hydrochloric acid in the
lungs and can kill by burning lungs and drowning victims in the
resulting body fluids. Syria agreed to destroy its chemical
weapons in 2013 under a deal brokered by Moscow and Washington.
The fourth report was submitted to the United Nations
Security Council on Friday, setting the stage for a showdown
between the five veto-wielding powers, likely pitting Russia and
China against the United States, Britain and France over how
those responsible should be held accountable.
