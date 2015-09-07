By Anthony Deutsch
| THE HAGUE, Sept 7
THE HAGUE, Sept 7 A team of Iraqi government
experts will go to Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region this week to
investigate allegations that Islamic State (IS) insurgents have
used chemical weapons against Kurdish forces, diplomats said on
Monday.
Chemical agents were not known to have been used in fighting
in Iraq since Saddam Hussein's fall in 2003. If the allegations
are confirmed, it would mean that Islamist militants have gained
a new weapon in a conflict that has destabilised the region.
Three chemical attacks against Kurdish Peshmerga forces, all
in mortar rounds, have been reported by Kurdistan Regional
Government officials in northern Iraq this year.
Kurdish officials cited laboratory tests as having shown
positive for the chemical agent chlorine.
Diplomats said national Iraqi government officials had
launched an inquiry to collect their own samples and determine
the accuracy of claims of mustard gas use in the course of
Islamic State's capture of large swathes of territory in the
north of the country since mid-2014.
"They (Iraqi experts) are going to the Kurdish region this
week to determine whether chemical weapons were used or not," a
diplomat briefed about the investigation told Reuters on Monday.
Three incidents were to be investigated, the diplomat added.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), the global watchdog based in The Hague, will be briefed
and might soon follow with its own investigative mission,
according to the diplomats.
The OPCW, of which Iraq is a member, has expressed concern
about the Kurdish allegations and offered assistance.
Chlorine's use as a weapon is prohibited under the 1997
Chemical Weapons Convention. If inhaled, chlorine gas turns to
hydrochloric acid in the lungs and can kill by burning lungs and
drowning victims in the resulting bodily fluids.
Known chemical weapons stockpiles in Iraq and Syria have
been destroyed under the supervision of the OPCW.
There is an ongoing OPCW mission in Syria to destroy
chemical weapons storage and production facilities and pin down
whether its poison gas programme has been completely eliminated,
as President Bashar al-Assad's government says.
To avert U.S. military intervention over reports of poison
gas use in Syria's civil war, the Assad government last year
handed over 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons, including sarin
and mustard gas precursors, for destruction abroad.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich)