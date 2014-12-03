AMSTERDAM Dec 3 The United States on Wednesday
called for closer monitoring of the long-delayed destruction of
a dozen chemical weapons production facilities in Syria, which
is several months behind schedule.
Damascus has handed over 1,300 metric tonnes of toxic
chemicals but not yet destroyed a series of underground bunkers
and hangars used to produce and store its deadly stockpile.
Syria joined the chemical weapons convention last year after
a sarin gas attack on Aug. 21 killed hundreds of civilians in
the Damascus suburb of Ghouta. President Bashar al-Assad's
government and rebel forces blamed each other for the strike.
It is "disappointing that the destruction of the twelve
chemical weapons production facilities originally declared by
Syria is limping along and is now significantly behind
schedule," said Bob Mikulak, the U.S. representative to the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
"More monitoring is clearly needed," he said.
Under the treaty, Syria must entirely abandon its chemical
weapons programme.
The delay in destroying the sites was partly caused by
trouble in finding a commercial contractor to carry out the
work, diplomatic sources told Reuters.
A company initially contracted was dropped after it was
found to have ties to Assad's government. Damascus had also
sought to tax the work, which is being funded by the
international community, angering some governments.
A new company has been contracted and the details of the
destruction plan are being worked out with OPCW experts, the
diplomats said.
Mikulak said destroying the sites is "a key element in
building confidence that the Syrian chemical weapons program has
been completely eliminated."
