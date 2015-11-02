BEIJING Nov 2 The West is to blame for the
refugee crisis confronting Europe after it interfered in the
affairs of Middle Eastern countries to try and push its own
values, such as democracy, but only caused chaos, a former
senior Chinese diplomat has said.
A bitterly divided European Union is battling to cope with
hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the
Middle East, Asia and Africa. Its biggest economy, Germany,
expects between 800,000 and a million asylum seekers to arrive
this year, far more than any other nation in the
bloc.
China has repeatedly urged a negotiated solution in Syria,
source of many of the refugees, and has warned that armed
intervention will only worsen matters.
Writing in the latest edition of the bimonthly Communist
Party magazine Qiushi, Wu Sike, China's former special envoy to
the Middle East, said the revolutions that convulsed the Arab
world from late 2010 had been "used" by Western countries to
push their own agenda.
"Mechanically copying the 'colour revolution' of the Western
path to development and political system, not only will not lead
to the democracy and livelihood improvements people expect, but
will cause a vicious circle of violence and bloodshed," wrote
Wu, who is now an adviser to China's foreign ministry.
The term "colour revolution" refers to popular uprisings
experienced by former Soviet states, such as Ukraine, that often
swept away long-established rulers.
Europe is paying the price for its support of such movements
in the Middle East, Wu wrote in the influential party journal,
whose name means "seeking truth".
"The interfering policies of the United States, Europe and
other Western nations and their trying to push their own values
to change the Middle East have bought long-term turmoil and have
been an important inducement to this wave of refugees," he said.
Chinese officials frequently mention the "colour
revolutions", and the problems perceived to have resulted, as a
warning to their own populace of the trouble that might result
from overthrowing long-standing governments.
China's ruling Communist Party brooks little dissent, and
has ruled without interruption since a revolution bought it to
power in 1949.
China is a low-key diplomatic player in the Middle East
despite its dependence on the region for its oil, though it has
been trying to play a more active role, including appointing its
own special envoys to the region.
