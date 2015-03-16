ERBIL, March 16 A Kurdish military official said on Monday he had evidence Islamic State has used chlorine as a chemical weapon against peshmerga forces three times in northern Iraq.

General Aziz Waisi, who said his forces were exposed to the chemical, said the insurgents had used chlorine in a December attack in the Sinjar area and in two others in January west of Mosul, including a Jan. 23 attack described by Kurdish authorities on Saturday. (Reporting By Isabel Coles; Writing by Maggie Fick)