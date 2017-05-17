(Fixes typographical error in 13th paragraph)
* Conflicts causing pervasive health crisis
* National health systems collapsing
* Diseases vanquished in peacetime now resurgent
* Teaching hospitals training "conflict medicine"
By Angus McDowall and Ayat Basma
BEIRUT, May 11 The Middle East's protracted
conflicts have caused a region-wide health crisis that goes
beyond war wounds to heightened resistance to antibiotics and a
collapse in vaccination drives, leading to a resurgence of
diseases tamed in peacetime.
Health threats are so varied that one of the Middle East's
main teaching hospitals, the American University of Beirut
Medical Centre, has introduced a conflict-medicine programme to
equip students to cope in an environment afflicted by chaos.
"What you need is a completely different way of viewing
war-related ill health that goes beyond the shrapnel, bullets
and the blast injury and looks at the bigger system," said
Ghassan Abu-Sittah, co-head of the AUBMC programme.
As fighting has engulfed Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya since
2011, doctors and nurses have had to adjust not only to treating
terrible injuries but to a faster spread of disease and growing
threats to their own safety from combatants.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned
on Sunday that the drawn-out crises plaguing the Middle East
"could lead to the total collapse of health systems".
Doctors, universities and aid agencies must respond by
sharing experience and expertise, and by adapting research and
medical practices, said Abu-Sittah and other participants at a
conflict medicine conference at AUBMC.
One growing problem is the disruption of vaccinations. Ali
Batarfi, dean of the Hadramawt College of Medicine in Mukalla,
Yemen, described a recrudescence of dengue fever that had been
comparatively rare before the war there.
"These children, they will not be vaccinated, so the disease
which was eradicated will emerge again," he said.
Yemen is suffering from a cholera outbreak after more than
two years of a war that has crippled public services, fostered
malnutrition, hindered the import of adequate medical supplies
and hobbled hospital capacity with war injuries.
The collapse in national health systems has accelerated
resistance to antibiotics because of drug usage in excess of
prescribed limits. At the same time, infections have spread as
war has destroyed sanitation and clean water systems and
triggered chaotic population movements.
IMPACT BEYOND WAR ZONES
The impact ripples beyond countries at war. Lebanon's health
system has grappled with the extra patients from around the
war-ridden region attending its hospitals, including some from
the more than one million Syrian refugees now in the country.
"Conflict-related ill health is a big part of the disease
load that we are facing and that the medical students that we
teach will be facing in the next 20 years," said Abu-Sittah.
A fifth of patients at AUBMC are from Syria and Iraq, of
whom the overwhelming majority suffered from war wounds, though
the burns department noted a big rise in cases among children
because of tent fires in refugee camps.
Doctors in war zones have had to radically alter their
approach, rationing resources, operating in primitive conditions
and changing the way they treat trauma injuries.
"Sometimes you operate under a tree. But you bring
scientifically based surgical care even if not everything is
perfect," said Dr Christos Giannou, a veteran conflict surgeon
who co-wrote the ICRC war surgery manual. "You make compromises
and you have to use your imagination."
Surgical treatment of injuries is very different when those
wounds have been caused by high-velocity bullets or shrapnel -
something traditionally trained surgeons must learn as war has
spread in the Middle East.
In Mukalla, Batarfi said, a Syrian doctor with war
experience had helped advise his team on ways to adapt to
conflict. War had isolated the southern Yemeni region, broken
supply chains and cut the electricity supply.
"They stop doing routine operations because if they conduct
(them) as usual they will face the problem of no oxygen. There
are no materials for the operation: sutures, gauze, all the
equipment," he said.
Sometimes new technology is useful, like the social
networking group that doctors in embattled areas of Syria are
using to seek guidance and advice from surgeons abroad in
treatment of limb injuries, sharing x-rays and case histories.
But without access to new or replacement equipment, and with
electricity often out for long stretches, sometimes more
traditional methods work better, such as clinical examinations
rather than electricity-thirsty CT scans.
"People (once) practised very good medicine (and) surgery
without all of this sophisticated technology available today and
it's a good thing to remind them of that," Giannou said.
Increasingly, warring sides in conflicts are targeting
medical facilities, seemingly aiming to reduce their enemies'
stomach for battle by aggravating the suffering of civilians.
"When I started for MSF, my MSF jacket was my bullet-proof
vest," said Dr Anja Wolz, emergency coordinator at Medecins Sans
Frontieres in Brussels, who has worked recently at the MSF field
hospital in Mogul. "Now you feel like a target."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)