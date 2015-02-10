WASHINGTON Feb 10 The final text of President Barack Obama's request to Congress for new authority to use force against Islamic State fighters is still in the works as talks with lawmakers continue, a source familiar with the White House's outreach said on Tuesday.

The United States is leading an international coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, but Obama has said he would ask Congress for a formal Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF) for the fight.

"The final text of the AUMF and timing for delivery will not be locked until we are able to complete these robust consultations and consider all of the feedback we have received," said the source, who described a series of extensive discussions between White House officials and lawmakers over the past month. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)