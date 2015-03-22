(Adds Nusra posts picture and video of captured pilots)
AMMAN, March 22 A Syrian military helicopter
crashed in northwestern Syria on Sunday and at least four of its
crew were captured by rebels, according to a monitoring group.
Video footage on social media showed a helicopter crashing
in the distance. Photographs posted showed one of the crew
apparently executed on the spot and an injured pilot taken by
rebels from the wreckage.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
tracks violence in the country, said at least four of the six
crew were taken hostage by the al Qaeda offshoot, the Nusra
Front.
Al Qaeda's Syrian branch posted a picture of one of the
pilots sitting on a mattress on the floor of a room under a hung
banner of the group. A video released on social media showed
another captured pilot being cursed by a Nusra cleric who blamed
him for dropping bombs to kill and maim civilians.
The United Nations says the Syrian air force uses
helicopters extensively to drop barrel bombs, improvised
munitions, in indiscriminate attacks that cause widespread
casualties in residential areas.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied in a BBC interview
last February that his forces used barrel bombs.
Syrian television said the plane encountered a technical
problem and was forced to make an emergency landing and not
downed as claimed by rebels.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Additional reporting by
Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; editing by Ralph Boulton and David Clarke)