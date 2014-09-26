COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 Denmark will send seven F-16 fighter jets to Iraq as part of the U.S. coalition to dislodge Islamic State extremists, Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said on Friday.

She told a news conference she received an official request for assistance from the United States on Thursday evening.

"The government is therefore ready to quickly send seven F-16 fighter jets to the operation," Thorning-Schmidt said.

She said she expected the Danish parliament to approve the country's participation next week, and the planes would start operating right away. The planes will serve only over Iraqi airspace, and not over Syria, she said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)