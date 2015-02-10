(Adds details of campaign against IS.)
DUBAI Feb 10 United Arab Emirates F-16 jets
based in Jordan attacked Islamic State targets on Tuesday and
returned safely, UAE state news agency WAM said.
The UAE had suspended participation in coalition air strikes
against IS for several weeks over pilot safety concerns, after a
Jordanian pilot was captured by the group in Syria. He was later
executed.
Tuesday's flights were the first publicly announced attacks
since the UAE said on Sunday it would resume operations, using
planes based in Jordan. Both Jordan and the United States
praised the UAE's decision to return to the campaign.
Since November, the U.S. has led a group of countries --
conservative Arab monarchies Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar,
Jordan and the UAE -- in an air war on IS, which controls large
swathes of Iraq and Syria.
By the end of last year, Arab states appeared increasingly
absent from the war as easy targets thinned and the U.S. carried
out the lion's share of strikes, according to military data
provided to Reuters.
But a public backlash in Arab countries followed IS's
release of a grisly video showing Muath al-Kasaesbeh, the
captured Jordanian airman, caged and burnt alive by the
militants, and leaders' enthusiasm for the war has been renewed.
(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Larry King)