LONDON, March 4 European leaders told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that a fragile truce in Syria must be used to try to secure a lasting peace without President Bashar al-Assad, the spokeswoman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said.

In a phone call with Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Putin, the leaders agreed that the cessation of hostilities must hold.

"The main point that the European leaders made on the call to Putin was that we welcome the fact that this fragile truce appears to be holding," the spokeswoman told reporters.

"(And) we have got to use this as a positive dynamic now to create some momentum behind the talks ... so we can move from a truce into a more lasting durable peace with a political transition away from Assad." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)