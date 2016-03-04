LONDON, March 4 European leaders told Russian
President Vladimir Putin on Friday that a fragile truce in Syria
must be used to try to secure a lasting peace without President
Bashar al-Assad, the spokeswoman for British Prime Minister
David Cameron said.
In a phone call with Cameron, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi and Putin, the leaders agreed that the
cessation of hostilities must hold.
"The main point that the European leaders made on the call
to Putin was that we welcome the fact that this fragile truce
appears to be holding," the spokeswoman told reporters.
"(And) we have got to use this as a positive dynamic now to
create some momentum behind the talks ... so we can move from a
truce into a more lasting durable peace with a political
transition away from Assad."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)