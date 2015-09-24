PARIS, Sept 24 France and Britain are concerned about a "very significant" increase in the Russian military presence in Syria, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday as he met with his UK counterpart in Paris.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference on cyber-security, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon added that the issue would be discussed by the French and British foreign ministers "in a few hours time".

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius is due to meet British counterpart Philip Hammond on Thursday afternoon.

The pair will be met for dinner later on Thursday by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German foreign minister, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Gregory Blachier; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)