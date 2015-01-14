(Adds details on Central African Republic, reviewing rate of
ON BOARD THE CHARLES DE GAULLE Jan 14 France's
Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier is ready to be used to
support military operations against Islamic State in Iraq,
French President Francois Hollande told military personnel
aboard the vessel on Wednesday.
"Thanks to the Charles de Gaulle we will have precious
intelligence," the president said in a New Year's address, given
as the carrier cruised off France's southern coast in the
Mediterranean.
"We may also conduct operations in Iraq, if necessary, with
even more intensity and more efficiency. The aircraft carrier
will work in close cooperation with coalition forces."
France was the first country to join the U.S.-led coalition
in air strikes in Iraq against Islamic State insurgents, who
have also taken control of large parts of neighbouring Syria
during the course of the civil war there. However, it has ruled
out striking the group in Syria.
It has about 800 military personnel, nine fighter jets, a
maritime patrol aircraft and a refuelling plane at its base in
the United Arab Emirates as part of its "Chammal" Iraq mission,
as well as an anti-aircraft warship in the Gulf. It also
operates six Mirage fighter jets from Jordan.
France also has more than 3,000 troops carrying out
counter-insurgency operations against al Qaeda-linked militants
in the Sahel-Sahara region.
It has urged African nations to step up cross-border
cooperation to tackle security challenges from Islamist groups
in southern Libya to Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria as it seeks
to scale back its military commitments on the continent.
Hollande reaffirmed that France would reduce the number of
troops deployed in the Central African Republic, where it has
handed control of peacekeeping operations to United Nations
missions.
France had deployed 2,000 troops to curb Christian-Muslim
violence in the country. This will fall to 800 by the autumn, he
said on Wednesday.
A week after Islamist militants carried out a series of
attacks in Paris, killing 17 people, Hollande said 10,500
military personnel would be deployed across France as of
Wednesday evening to bolster domestic security.
The president added that the government needed to review the
rate of cuts to French military personnel planned over the next
three years to take account of security needs.
