PARIS Nov 5 France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier will be deployed to support operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, France's presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

"The deployment of the battle group alongside the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier has been decided to participate in operations against Daesch and its affiliate groups," the statement said after a defence cabinet meeting, referring to the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

The statement added that Paris supported efforts to reach a political transition in Syria, but that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in no way could be part of the country's future.

The carrier is usually accompanied by an attack submarine, several frigates and a refuelling ship.