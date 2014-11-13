PARIS Nov 13 France will decide in the coming
weeks whether to send fighter jets to Jordan to strike Islamic
State militants in Iraq in an effort to increase the number of
missions and reduce the cost, the army spokesman and officials
said on Thursday.
France was the first country to join the U.S.-led coalition
in air strikes on IS insurgents in Iraq, who have also taken
control of large parts of neighbouring Syria during the course
of the three-year-old civil war there.
"We are thinking about a deployment in Jordan," Army
spokesman Gilles Jaron told reporters, adding that it was being
discussed with authorities in Amman.
"It would reduce time in the air between take-off and
missions above Iraq," he said.
It currently has nine fighter jets, maritime patrol
aircraft, a refuelling plane at its base in the United Arab
Emirates as part of its "Chammal" Iraq mission, as well as a war
ship in the Gulf.
Two French diplomats said putting jets in Jordan would also
help reduce costs at a time when the government is under
pressure to cut spending and this week was forced to find ways
to fill a 600 million euro budget gap in additional costs for
overseas military operations.
"It would be quicker and save money," said one French
diplomat. "It's in our interest to be as close to Iraq as
possible." A second source said a decision would be made this
month.
France has given Iraqi Peshmerga fighters weapons and
training, but has ruled out carrying out air strikes in Syria.
It says it is providing military aid and training to the
ramshackle Free Syrian Army in Syria, but has not given any
specific details of its help.
"Between three to six Mirage jets could be deployed to
Jordan," said a military source.
Jordanian officials contacted by Reuters said they were not
aware of the plans.
