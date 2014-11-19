* French, coalition planes hit Islamic State Tuesday night
* Kirkuk under control of Kurdish peshmerga forces
* Minister says France to send six jets to Jordan
PARIS, Nov 19 France said on Wednesday that
Rafale jets had struck Islamic State targets alongside coalition
planes near the northern Iraq city of Kirkuk to help breach the
group's frontlines, and was sending six fighter jets to Jordan
to ramp up its strikes.
Two Dassault-built Rafale fighters, both armed
with four missiles, targeted trenches used by Islamic State to
besiege the oil city at around 0330 GMT, the ministry said in a
statement.
"This action was carried out simultaneously with our allies
to create a breach in the defensive positions held by the
terrorists on the frontline between Iraqi forces and Islamic
State," the defence ministry said in a statement.
Islamic State (IS) fighters have seized swathes of territory
in lightning offensives in the arid but oil-rich north of the
country, and have repeatedly attacked oil installations.
Peshmerga troops took control of Kirkuk following the
withdrawal of Iraqi armed forces in the face of the IS advance.
Government and Kurdish troops are slowly starting to turn the
tide since getting air support from the U.S.-led coalition.
Speaking to parliament Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
said despite coalition strikes Iraqi government troops and
Kurdish peshmerga forces continued to face serious attacks in
Iraq's Sinjar and Anbar regions, and needed more help.
"French air forces will be strengthened. There were nine
Rafale (jets) in the United Arab Emirates and they will be
reinforced with six Mirage fighter jets to be placed in Jordan
to support our action," Le Drian said.
Jordanian officials could not immediately comment.
Officials told Reuters on Nov. 13 that putting the jets in
the Kingdom would increase the number of missions against IS and
help reduce costs at a time when the government is under
pressure to cut spending.
Along with the nine Rafale jets, France has a maritime
patrol aircraft, an AWACS reconnaissance aircraft and a
refuelling plane at its base in the UAE as part of its "Chammal"
Iraq mission. It also has an anti air-defence frigate in the
Gulf.
