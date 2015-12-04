BERLIN Dec 4 Germany's lower house of
parliament on Friday approved government plans to join the
military campaign against Islamic State in Syria.
Of the 598 lawmakers who took part in the vote, 445 voted
for, 146 against and seven abstained.
The mission will include sending six Tornado reconnaissance
jets, a frigate to help protect the French aircraft carrier
Charles de Gaulle, refuelling aircraft and up to 1,200 military
personnel. Germany will not join countries like Britain, France,
the United States and Russia in conducting airstrikes.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin)