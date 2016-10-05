(Adds de Mistura meeting)

BERLIN Oct 5 There are no international proposals to impose sanctions on Russia over its role in Syria, a spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, shortly before officials from a group of Western countries meet in Berlin to discuss the crisis.

"At the moment, I know no one, either in Berlin or anywhere else, who has such proposals," said a foreign ministry spokesman when asked about the possibility of sanctions at a regular government news conference.

Senior officials from the United States, Britain, France, Italy and Germany are due to meet later in Berlin to try to find ways to stem the conflict in Syria.

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura later on Wednesday, the ministry said.

"The discussions will focus on the question of how to improve the humanitarian situation" in Syria, it said.

The United States on Monday broke off talks with Russia about implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria and accused Moscow of not living up to its commitments under a Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Hugh Lawson)