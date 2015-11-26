* Germany may send reconnaissance, refuelling aircraft
* Berlin has no plans to join air strikes in Syria
* Merkel promises quick response to French appeal
(Adds von der Leyen)
By Noah Barkin and Sabine Siebold
BERLIN, Nov 26 Germany will join the military
campaign against Islamic State militants in Syria by deploying
Tornado reconnaissance jets, refuelling aircraft and a frigate
to the region, after a direct appeal from close partner France
for Berlin to do more.
The decision to commit military personnel and hardware is a
shift for Germany, which has resisted such direct involvement in
the conflict. It still has no plans to join France, the United
States and Russia in conducting air strikes in Syria.
"Today the government took difficult but important and
necessary decisions," Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen told
reporters after meeting with lawmakers. "We are standing with
France, which was hit by these inhuman attacks from IS."
Chancellor Angela Merkel promised the support, which must
still be approved by parliament, during talks with French
President Francois Hollande in Paris on Wednesday.
Berlin expects to commit four to six Tornado jets, provide
satellite support, refuelling planes and a frigate to help
protect the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which the
French navy has sent to the eastern Mediterranean to support air
strikes in both Syria and Iraq.
Henning Otte, a member of parliament for Merkel's Christian
Democratic Union (CDU) who acts as a spokesman for the party on
defence matters, told Reuters that the government aimed to have
a draft of the new mandate ready by Tuesday and seek approval
from the Bundestag by the end of the year.
The moves follow attacks by Islamic extremists in Paris on
Nov. 13 that killed 130 people and led Hollande to call for a
grand coalition of countries to fight Islamic State.
Germany had already signalled that it would send up to 650
more soldiers to Mali to help the French and raise the number of
army trainers for Kurdish peshmerga fighters operating in
northern Iraq to 150. Last year, Berlin agreed to send arms to
the Kurds.
But during her Wednesday trip to Paris, Merkel was asked by
Hollande to do "even more".
"When the French president asks me to think about what more
we can do, then it is our duty to reflect on this and we will
also react very quickly here," she said in Paris.
German officials said that Merkel saw the bigger German role
as a necessary price to pay in exchange for Hollande's continued
support in the refugee crisis.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls suggested, in comments
published by several European newspapers on Wednesday, that
Europe should stop letting in so many refugees. The remarks were
seen by some as a warning to the German chancellor, who is
pushing her European partners to accept quotas of refugees.
German officials say winning parliamentary approval for the
new military steps should not be difficult, given United Nations
resolutions on Syria and France's invocation of the European
Union's mutual assistance clause after the Paris attacks.
But that did not stop the leader of the opposition Left
party, condemning the move and warning that it would raise the
risk of attacks in Germany.
"If you send German Tornados to Syria, you only create more
terrorists and increase the danger of an attack in Germany,"
Sarah Wagenknecht said.
Von der Leyen told German television later on Thursday that
Germany was not at war because it is not fighting a sovereign
country but a "murderous gang," referring to Islamic State.
"There are risks. It is a dangerous operation, no doubt. But
there are also defence mechanisms set up by the coalition, which
has been conducting attacks for a year and we know that not a
single aircraft has been downed," she said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Holger Hansen, Thorsten Severin
and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Larry King)