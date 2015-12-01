* Germany to send jets, tankers, frigate and troops
BERLIN, Dec 1 Germany will join the military
campaign against Islamic State (IS) insurgents in Syria under
plans approved on Tuesday by Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet
-- a big step for a major European power that long resisted a
direct role in the conflict.
Responding to a French appeal after the Nov. 13 IS attacks
in Paris which killed 130 people, Merkel's government agreed to
send six Tornado reconnaissance jets, refuelling aircraft, a
frigate to protect a French aircraft carrier and up to 1,200
military personnel to the region for a year.
Provided the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) approves
the plans, two Tornados could be sent to the Incirlik air base
in Turkey next week, though flights can only start in January
for technical reasons, a defence ministry spokesman said.
Germany, which is already arming Iraqi Kurds fighting
Islamic State, will not join France, the United States and
Russia in conducting air strikes in Syria. But its contribution
is significant given the country's post-World War Two history of
avoiding foreign military entanglements and voter misgivings
about getting involved in the conflict in the Middle East.
The government said the deployment, which will cost 134
million euros ($142.51 million), was meant to prevent "terrorist
acts" by IS and back France and others in the fight against the
jihadist group, which has captured swathes of territory in Syria
and Iraq. "IS poses a threat to world peace and international
security," said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert.
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen sought to reassure
voters, saying that Germany had not been drawn into war against
its will but had taken a conscious decision to get involved.
She also made clear that there would be no cooperation
between German forces and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"The top line is: there will be no cooperation with Assad
and no cooperation with troops under his command," she said,
though she did not rule out including supporters of Assad in a
long-term solution for Syria.
"We must avoid the collapse of the state of Syria," she
said, noting that mistakes made in Iraq, when groups who had
been loyal to dictator Saddam Hussein were shut out of the
political system after his defeat, prompting the widespread
disintegration of state order, should not be repeated.
The Bundestag will debate the issue on Wednesday and a vote
is expected later in the week. The motion looks set to pass
given the broad majority held by Merkel's "grand coalition" of
conservatives and Social Democrats.
Lawmakers from the pacifist Left party have warned that the
government is raising the risk of an attack on German soil by
joining the mission. They will vote against it and challenge the
deployment in court. Some members of the opposition Greens also
have reservations.
"This deployment is combustible and politically and
militarily wrong. Showing solidarity with France cannot mean
undertaking something that's wrong," said Greens lawmaker
Hans-Christian Stroebele, adding he feared more civilian
victims.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a Social
Democrat, told Bild daily that patience was needed and, pointing
to the ongoing Syria peace talks in Vienna, stressed that a
political process for Syria's long-term future was essential.
"Bombs and rockets alone will not conquer terror, that will
only happen though politics," he told Bild.
