By Andrea Shalal and Jan Lopatka
BERLIN/PRAGUE Aug 25 Germany is in discussions
with Turkey to ensure that the German military can keep flying
reconnaissance missions from Incirlik Air Base in support of a
U.S.-led fight against Islamic State, Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday.
Merkel said she expected the German military to continue
operating effectively from the NATO base despite threats by some
German lawmakers to end the mission unless Ankara allows them to
visit the base. Merkel said such visits were vital given that
German lawmakers authorize military missions.
Turkey in June denied lawmakers access to the base, angered
by a German parliamentary resolution that branded the 1915
massacre of Armenians by Ottoman forces genocide, and has said
it may block a similar visit in October..
"I expect that missions of the anti-IS coalition will
continue to be able to be flown from Incirlik," Merkel told
reporters during a visit to Prague. "Part of that, given that we
have a parliamentary army, is that German lawmakers must be
allowed to visit Incirlik if they want to."
Merkel said Berlin was in discussions with Ankara to resolve
the dispute, but gave no details.
A spokesman for the German Defence Ministry on Thursday said
the armed forces were studying other basing options for six
Tornado reconnaissance planes, a refuelling plane and 250
soldiers if German lawmakers vote to end the use of the base.
Ties between the two NATO allies have also been strained by
the thwarted coup in Turkey on July 15, with Ankara angry about
what it called Germany's sluggish response in condemning the
action.
Rainer Arnold, defence spokesman for the Social Democrats,
junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition
government, told Reuters his party would demand withdrawal of
German soldiers and equipment from the base if Turkey refused to
allow parliamentarians to visit again in October.
He said his party expected an answer in September.
"We will only send our soldiers to countries where we can be
certain that we can visit them," Arnold told Reuters.
Without the SPD's approval, the government cannot extend the
mandate for the mission when it expires in December.
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen told the
Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland media group that it was in the
interest of both countries to continue the work at Incirlik.
Asked if the military was ready for a rapid withdrawal from
the base, von der Leyen said, "Smart military planning always
looks at fallback options."
Turkish officials said last week they would not approve an
October visit planned by members of the German budget committee,
but Arnold said they had not received a definitive answer.
The ministry spokesman said alternative potential bases had
been identified in the region, but gave no details.
Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday that the armed
forces were studying whether they could move the planes and
troops to Jordan or Cyprus. Such a move would interrupt the
flights for at least two months, it said.
