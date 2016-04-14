WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
will talk next week with leaders in Saudi Arabia and other
countries in the Gulf about recent agreements on
counterterrorism and streamlining the transfer of defense
capabilities to U.S. partners in the region, a White House
official said on Thursday.
Obama will travel next week to Saudi Arabia to participate
in a meeting with leaders in the Gulf. Details about agreements
with Gulf countries on cooperation on counterterrorism, and
defending against cyber threats will come out of the summit, Rob
Malley, a senior advisor to Obama on countering Islamic State
militants, told reporters in a teleconference. "On all of those
I think you'll see progress has been made, much deeper
cooperation between us and the GCC," he said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)