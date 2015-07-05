BEIRUT, July 5 Islamic State suicide bombers on
Sunday blew up an explosive- laden truck near a power plant that
serves the northeastern city of Hasaka, the latest attack after
their expulsion from most parts of the city, the Syrian army
said.
State television said a second attack, against a power plant
that serves the southern districts of the city, was prevented,
but the first had caused "material damage" and led to
"casualties". It did not elaborate.
The ultra-hardline militants continue to stage lighting
attacks inside the city, although they were driven out of some
districts after they mounted a major offensive that failed last
month. That offensive attempted to capture the provincial
capital of the oil and grain producing province of Syria.
The city is divided into zones run separately by the
government of President Bashar al Assad and a Kurdish
administration.
The offensive was meant to relieve pressure on IS, which has
given up significant ground recently to Kurds and some local
Arab tribes backing them. The militants lost villages around Ras
Al Ayn and the town of Tal Abyad northwest of Hasaka along the
Turkish border.
The northeastern corner of Syria is strategically important
because it links areas controlled by Islamic State in Syria and
Iraq. Syrian Kurds have also sought to expand their territorial
control over a region stretching from Kobani to Qamishili, which
they see as part of a future Kurdish state.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Larry King)