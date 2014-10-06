(Adds Richard Fontaine comment in third last paragraph)
By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. military is flying
Apache helicopters against Islamic State rebels in Iraq for the
first time, exposing U.S. troops to greater risk from ground
fire as they help Iraqi forces battle the Islamist group that
has overrun parts of the country.
U.S. troops flew helicopters against Islamic State fighters
on Sunday and again on Monday as they struck at mortar teams and
other units near Fallujah, said a spokesman for Central Command,
which is responsible for U.S. forces in the Middle East.
"This was the first time rotary wing aircraft were used in
coordination with and in support of ISF (Iraqi Security Force)
operations," Army Major Curtis Kellogg said in an email. "The
Iraqi government asked for support with this capability near
Fallujah to push back (Islamic State)."
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
helicopters that were used were Apache attack helicopters.
Richard Fontaine, president of the Center for a New American
Security think tank, said the military's decision to use Apaches
"demonstrates that they've only achieved limited results with
the air strikes from fighters and bombers and drones."
Christopher Harmer, a former Navy aviator who is an analyst
at the Institute for the Study of War think tank, said it was a
significant escalation in the level of risk being taken by U.S.
troops assisting the Iraqi military.
"Fixed-wing aircraft flying at 30,000 feet (9,000 meters)
are completely immune from the type of weapons that Islamic
State fighters have, but a helicopter is not," Harmer said.
"When you're flying a helicopter 150 feet (50 meters) above
the ground, that helicopter can be shot with a rocket-propelled
grenade or a heavy machine gun ... so, yes, it is much more
dangerous," he added.
MILITARY: NOT "MISSION CREEP"
Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the
decision to use helicopters was taken because of the nature of
the targets, but he did not offer details on who made the
decision.
Harmer said helicopters would be much more effective at
supporting Iraqi ground troops directly engaged in combat with
Islamic State fighters because they fly lower and more slowly
and are more capable of identifying individual targets.
"If you've got Iraqi army fighting against Islamic State
fighters, it's much better to have helicopters supporting the
Iraqi army than fixed-wing aircraft," he said.
Warren said the military considered the risk of flying
helicopters before deploying them.
He rejected any notion that using helicopters amounted to
mission creep. "The mission is still the same. This is using the
correct tool for the job," Warren said.
But Fontaine disagreed, saying "the mission has been
creeping along from the very beginning."
He said the administration's effort to draw a line between
putting combat troops on the ground in Iraq and providing air
support for Iraqi forces was rapidly becoming "a distinction
without a huge amount of difference."
"You know 1,600 troops in Iraq is boots on the ground, and
air strikes and helicopter assaults is combat," Fontaine said.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Storey
and Richard Chang)