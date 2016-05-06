(Updates throughout)
BEIRUT May 6 Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah
on Friday said Saudi Arabia was causing the collapse of
ceasefires in Syria and thwarting peace talks by stepping up
support to armed groups fighting against Syria's President
Bashar al-Assad.
An escalation of fighting, particularly around the northern
city of Aleppo, which has broken up talks to end the five-year
civil war, was likely to continue because of Saudi military
support and sectarian rhetoric, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah said, warning of "hard months" ahead.
Saudi Arabia and a number of other Sunni Muslim Arab states
this year classed Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation.
The group's involvement on the ground in Syria alongside the
forces of its main backer, Iran, has been crucial for Assad,
whose enemies are mainly Sunni fighters, many supported by
regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar.
All sides have traded blame for the near-total collapse of a
partial ceasefire brokered in February by the United States and
Damascus ally, Russia. Attempts at other regional truces
recently have mostly failed to hold.
"Saudi is pushing hard towards collapsing all forms of calm
and ceasefires in Syria," Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast
on Hezbollah's Al Manar television, blaming what he said were
Saudi-funded groups for early violations of the wider truce in
southern Aleppo province last month.
"On the battlefield Saudi is backing every step in the
escalation (in fighting) ... and is working politically to
thwart negotiations" hosted by the United Nations in Geneva, he
said.
The latest and best-attended round of talks to end the
conflict which has killed more than 250,000 people and displaced
more than 11 million crumbled in recent weeks as fighting
escalated.
"There are hard months (ahead). Saudi is spending more
money, gathering more forces, rousing more mercenaries ... and
making more religious and sectarian incitement," Nasrallah said.
