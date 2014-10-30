BEIRUT Oct 30 Islamic State fighters in Syria
claimed on Thursday to have taken control of a gas field in the
central province of Homs after battles with government forces.
A series of photos posted on social media by Islamic State
purported to show the Sha'ar gas field, the bodies of Syrian
soldiers and seized weaponry, according to the SITE jihadist
website monitoring service.
The report said Islamic State seized five tanks, two
infantry combat vehicles, machineguns and ammunition. Reuters
could not independently confirm the events.
Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the British-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, said Islamic State was in control
of most of the field by late on Thursday but clashes were
continuing.
The Observatory, which tracks the conflict through a network
of sources, said on Wednesday the assault on the gas field had
killed at least 30 pro-government fighters. Syrian state media
said dozens of "terrorists" were killed in
fighting.
Islamic State first seized the gas field in July, killing
some 350 government troops, allied militiamen, guards and staff,
according to the Observatory. Government forces recaptured it
later that month.
U.S.-led forces have launched attacks on Islamic State in
recent weeks. The United States says it is not coordinating with
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces to combat the Sunni
Islamist group, which has seized large areas of Syria and
neighbouring Iraq.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Andrew Roche)