BEIRUT Nov 3 Islamic State fighters in Syria
said on Monday they had taken control of a gas field in the
central province of Homs, the second gas field seized in a week
after battles with government forces.
The hardline Sunni Islamist group posted 18 photos on social
media showing the Islamic State flag raised in the Jahar gas
field as well as seized vehicles and weaponry, according to the
SITE jihadist website monitoring service.
Reuters could not independently confirm the events due to
security restrictions.
Islamic State fighters, who now hold up to a third of Syria
as well as swathes of Iraq and have declared a 'Caliphate' on
the territories they control, took the larger Sha'ar gas field
on Oct. 30.
"So after the (Sha'ar) company and the (positions)
surrounding it became part of the land of the Caliphate, the
soldiers advanced, conquering new areas, and all praise is due
to Allah," Islamic State said in the message.
"Yesterday they tightened control over Jahar village and the
Mahr gas pumping company, and nearly nine (positions) supported
by heavy weaponry such as tanks, armoured vehicles, and heavy
machine guns of various calibres," it added.
The report said Islamic State had seized two tanks, seven
four-wheel drive cars and several heavy machine guns.
A U.S.-led coalition has conducted air strikes against
Islamic State since September. The United States says it is not
coordinating with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces to
combat the Islamist group.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Gareth Jones)