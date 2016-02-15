South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
ANKARA Turkey accused Russia of carrying out an "obvious war crime" on Monday after two schools, a hospital and a Medecins Sans Frontieres medical centre near the Turkish-Syrian border were hit by missiles, killing tens of people.
The carnage occurred as Russian-backed Syrian troops intensified their push toward the rebel stronghold of Aleppo and residents blamed the strikes on Russia.
Turkey warned that bigger and more serious consequences would be inevitable if Russia does not immediately end such attacks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late on Monday.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Williams)
SEOUL South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
BERLIN A German judge authorised on Thursday the arrest of a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained after an attack on a bus carrying players of a soccer team, and prosecutors said they believed he was a member of Islamic State.