WASHINGTON Feb 10 At least one other American is being held hostage in the Middle East, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Tuesday following confirmation of the death of U.S. aid worker Kayla Mueller.

Earnest declined to comment further.

The family of Austin Tice, a journalist who disappeared in Damascus in August 2012, held a news conference in Washington last week about his case. (Reporting By Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)