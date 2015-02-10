(Adds context and quote from briefing)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 At least one other American
is being held hostage in the Middle East, White House spokesman
Josh Earnest told reporters on Tuesday following confirmation of
the death of U.S. aid worker Kayla Mueller.
"We have avoided discussing the individual cases of
Americans who have been held hostage, but we are aware of other
American hostages being held in the region," Earnest said a
briefing, in response to a question about whether Islamic State
militants were holding any other Americans hostage.
Earnest declined further comment.
"I'm not going to get into the specific discussions of the
cases of individuals who are being held hostage, principally
because we don't believe that it's in their best interests for
me to discuss them publicly," Earnest said.
"But there have been public reports of at least one other
American hostage being held in Syria," he added.
The family of Austin Tice, a journalist who disappeared in
Damascus in August 2012, held a news conference in Washington
last week about his case.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Susan Heavey and Sandra Maler)