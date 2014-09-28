(Adds Nusra front leader comments)
* Raids intended to tackle Islamic State
* Islamist leader said to have been killed
* Refinery damage pushes up fuel prices in northern Syria
* Nusra Front leader says air strikes will provoke backlash
By Mariam Karouny and Ayla Jean Yackley
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Air raids believed to
have been carried out by U.S.-led forces hit three makeshift oil
refineries in northern Syria on Sunday as part of a campaign
against Islamic State, a human rights group said.
The United States has been carrying out strikes in Iraq
since Aug. 8 and in Syria, with the help of Arab allies, since
Tuesday, with the aim of "degrading and destroying" the
militants who have captured large areas of both countries.
U.S. President Barack Obama has been seeking to build a wide
coalition to weaken Islamic State, which has killed thousands
and beheaded at least three Westerners.
In a potential boost for the United States, a jihadist
Twitter account said the leader of an al Qaeda-linked group had
been killed in a U.S. air strike in Syria, the SITE service
said.
A U.S. official said on Sept. 24 that the United States
believed Mohsin al-Fadhli, leader of the Khorasan group, had
been killed in a strike a day earlier, but the Pentagon said
later it was still investigating.
But in a tweet on Sept. 27, a jihadist offered condolences
for the death of Fadhli, SITE, a U.S.-based organisation that
monitors militant groups online, said on Sunday.
In Washington, Tony Blinken, deputy White House national
security adviser, said on Sunday that officials could not yet
confirm the death.
U.S. officials have described Khorasan as a network of al
Qaeda fighters with battlefield experience mostly in Pakistan
and Afghanistan that is now working with al Qaeda's Syrian
affiliate, the Nusra Front.
The head of the Nusra Front said the air strikes would not
eliminate Islamists in Syria and warned that the group's
supporters could attack inside Western countries.
In an audio message posted on jihadi forums, Abu Mohamad
al-Golani urged European and U.S. citizens to denounce the
strikes, which he said could trigger retaliation from Muslims.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
the latest air strikes in northern Syria occurred shortly after
midnight in Raqqa province.
Rami Abdelrahman of the Observatory said that destroying the
makeshift refineries has led to a sharp increase in the price of
diesel, adding that in Syria's northern Aleppo province the
price has more than doubled.
"The price went up from 9,000 Syrian pounds to 21,000 in
Aleppo. Hitting these refineries has affected ordinary people,
now they have to pay higher prices," he told Reuters.
A medium-sized makeshift refinery, mounted on trucks, can
refine up to 200 barrels of crude a day into fuel and other
products.
RIVAL GROUPS
But the impact of the strikes on Islamic State (IS) was not
immediately clear. IS has gained support among Islamists
following the attacks, including from rival groups. Scores of
fighters have left al Qaeda's Nusra Front and other Islamist
groups in Syria to join IS since the strikes started.
The air strikes have failed so far to stop the advance of
Islamic State fighters on the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani near
the border with Turkey which the group has sieged from three
sides, triggering an exodus of more than 150,000 refugees.
In Washington, U.S. lawmakers stepped up calls for
congressional authorization of Obama's war against Islamic
State, amid signs the United States and its allies face a long
fight.
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner told ABC's "This Week" that
he believed Obama had the legal authority for strikes against
Islamic State, but would call lawmakers back from their
districts if Obama sought a resolution backing the action.
"I think he does have the authority to do it. But ... this
is a proposal the Congress ought to consider," Boehner said.
Obama and other U.S. officials have said they believe no
further vote to authorize force is needed.
But Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and member
of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN that
Congress should debate the issue because of uncertainty about
how long the U.S. military would remain engaged in Syria.
Obama meanwhile said U.S. intelligence agencies had
underestimated Islamic State activity in Syria, which has become
"ground zero" for jihadists worldwide.
He said in a CBS television interview that Islamic militants
went underground when U.S. Marines quashed al Qaeda in Iraq with
help from Iraq's tribes.
"But over the past couple of years, during the chaos of the
Syrian civil war, where essentially you have huge swathes of the
country that are completely ungoverned, they were able to
reconstitute themselves and take advantage of that chaos," Obama
said.
"And so this became ground zero for jihadists around the
world."
(Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Susan Fenton)