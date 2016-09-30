(adds background, more comment)
MOSCOW, Sept 30 Possible deliveries of
shoulder-fired missiles to the Syrian opposition would be
"absolutely counterproductive," RIA news agency cited a Russian
deputy foreign minister as saying on Friday.
"This would be an be absolutely counterproductive approach
because ultimately these people, which have been trained and
armed by the Americans, they will do the same thing that what
was done in New York on Sept. 11 (2001)," RIA cited Mikhail
Bogdanov as saying.
The collapse of the latest Syria ceasefire has heightened
the possibility that Gulf states might arm Syrian rebels with
man-portable air defence systems, or MANPADS, to defend
themselves against Syrian and Russian warplanes, U.S. officials
said on Monday.
Bogdanov also said that the U.S. claims that Russia strikes
the opposition during its air strikes in Syria are
"unsubstantiated".
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Angus MacSwan)