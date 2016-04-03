AMMAN, April 3 The spokesman for Syrian Al Qaeda
offshoot Nusra Front was killed on Sunday in an air raid in
rebel held north western province of Idlib alongside at least 20
other militants including foreign jihadists, a monitor said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks
violence in the country, confirmed reports on websites by
militant sympathizers that Abu Firas, "the Syrian", was killed
in a suspected Syrian or Russian air raid on a village northwest
of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by David Evans)