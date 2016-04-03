AMMAN, April 3 The spokesman for Syrian Al Qaeda offshoot Nusra Front was killed on Sunday in an air raid in rebel held north western province of Idlib alongside at least 20 other militants including foreign jihadists, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks violence in the country, confirmed reports on websites by militant sympathizers that Abu Firas, "the Syrian", was killed in a suspected Syrian or Russian air raid on a village northwest of the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by David Evans)